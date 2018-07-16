Transcript for Sherri Shepherd discusses upcoming season of 'Trial and Error'

The evening talent. Comedian at separate. And each day. The ice if she's. Right. Mean. Mary theories error. Compact cars there. It. It's. It's. Many variables going on its. Parent there's a lot for. Your character. She. Leaks in. The two able to yeah. Real. This and that she's part of the legal defense teams that there is like this it's if it's like. X ray meets newcomers are urging out of these murder mystery show. And this is weird town in South Carolina beat these weird in bringing it. We have clear rules with so behind like we're you know it's it's. And so whipped the legal defense team John Lithgow was on the first scene and we cleared him of murder Christensen with is on the second season and seasonal it's killing. I'm part of the legal defense team. And tiny and the researcher apparently goal and all around his receptionist but I have president knows you with a facial blindness. I laugh hysterically when you talk about her. I. Only that's when I get my anesthesia and shot ass speaking of British accent when I get my. Flu shot I want backwards I alien Hanson her so that's weary your hand will climb appeared in. Those of the first season it abnormalities. Second season if I'm startled I will jump I'm jumping Frenchman named syndrome. If I'm started I would jumps in feet in the year. I have random dark hearing so I can hear things that bets here. I eight if I injury too much I am a human combustible. So I will set myself on fire involuntarily. IAE you know it's so many. This orders I'm to tackle temporarily blind. On every time a look at the script I go okay. Here's some in me who felt. Why you keep up with that local here when you first heard of this character what your initial thoughts how do you keep. My initial thoughts on right now he's only been exhorting every week like every week. It it was kind of. Because after look at these disorders and we get on the FaceBook groups. And to learn about. These these orders in my care to implant is one even she has soared it doesn't stop her life she's still joyful would be. It part of solving a murder even now she does even know who the murderer it is. And everything about life she'd sis. She just it's Julie and so she gives the sweetness of the show I look at hey we get to play. I am out to play. And it's so in my voice top united I. Sit and think it's so all the time. I love that it's the role. I'm not really known for me you know for the sex economy give him and say what I think it'd. And they want any of the in the injuries came that was when I went in and met with them it's OK let's read their decides the audition piece and I had him reading. Could begin with blurry. Chemists and highway through note look at the legal. And I was on stage doing stand up later that night man managed accounts she goes usage your perfect that's exactly what they want it and I gul a blind well. And they sits his facial blindness she is facial blindness so she smiles but she doesn't recognize you and that's how I feel without my glasses. And I booked the park girl. And I can't get out. She's innocent she shops it you know a sword with a close only away if she doesn't own here she rolls a problem here and she does you know. She's so cute. I feel like characters you play perhaps. A little bit of Syrian. View is an an department. It's and is doing smokers and the person who's always smiling on the president's and fantasy and the precedents that island there. I organized a karaoke parties. I get to give the gifts that we give the crew I'm always at person. And that person if anybody's going to anything currently named pray about kind of person comes in the training goes good. OK I get everybody do push ups we dance with wild Albanians and I'm hugger I just come in in you know John -- ago. Loose eatery and I love you Hillary it though. At joy of both here it is due to bring to and it's no sassy she doesn't notes acts. And so no matter why Catholics here. It. It for this canisters and others as well he worked with its enemies and path I'm I'm I'm at the secret chat with. There seems. Her and she's she's the person that is. A Linux killer and can I tell you it was I don't think we'd be able to top. John Minko or to. I don't know how the top Christine Chen. She looks old now amazing should be reserved for Krstic and chipper funny had a saying her voice brought me to tears. But she plays a girl element in this. Like well I really sing and she's this tiny little in her family in in our shadow. She's the tallest person in her faintly. So it's just she's it's Eric I'll funny she gets to be so silly in this accurately can't wait that there is the hand me now you know it's it's it's. Agreed to CU because. You feel like you have a clean things go. Talk to you about until you're on every network. Fat cat out look at. I. I. Am if you are given out. Tell tree would. Follow. I does get so excited when I needed to do staff I mean and ads and 30 Rock plea Tracy Morgan's wife and on How I Met Your Mother and everybody loves. Raman in Franzen. And is it enough percent of Marin and and movie coming out in December called Brian banks story. Its efforts dramatic and eat. And. Justice Phyllis I do remember a good job I mean I'm so I'm going I'm leaving and go to New Mexico to film a movie and so. I'm so thankful. People want me. Have played this character and I'm thankful that I get to play pretend that I get to do what I soon I was eight years old I get paid for. I don't know I don't hunt. He tracked that I agreed assistant. It was my second handed a my neck. Planner I didn't think I get exciting. Self fund. You have these primaries poll found instinct to side with an altar. As you say here are your teenager pray for you because he's the teenager now. That dynamic he is just a Bob I don't know whenever I feel I just. He posited in July. He's out of view even if they didn't teenager and teenagers can be mood. I know he's here he's. Very out of me aren't they Jeffrey EU now I love him so much and I'm going through this new adjustment of being a mother to a teen eligible and he wakes up every governor. Boring person not a night. I wake up so joyfully. It's it it's a chance it's bright and he want why I'm lol I need to pay me he is like. Selling moody. Them. No you. Mean my. And so is this and it since its normal. Angela. I did not go I don't have nothing do with that it it is so great so he thinks I'm not cool. Things are now we try to do Adonal Drake challenge this. EEE. In his acting. As a school and a woman helping with you don't know. Well. And need the help line. Ex husband's. Mexico. Now there is headed in. That. Leads. As. You know elementary school. I love me again you are sitting here I'm just laughing because I I I also adorable me get out of course are loyal O'Neill. And normal wedding and I it tackles knees down and when you mentioned in the troop. You. Interest excite. Gary disabled. Not at all no ordinary girl not all 'cause I always. You know lesson on him to go to an HB CU. His shirt black. University. Inaccurate thing you can go to more than can be more house. George. And he. Sits in Miami haft in. People. And I felt like Florida Evans in good times you know she broke above all when James diet I'm I hate it I'm am. Because it means to me. You know you meet them basically. I'm. White Sox with them those we'll see is you'll come upstairs it was was to eat. Redmond denounced Ayers you never get out of my house like how does not happy. All went into the economy because I know how tough it is not tough. Business needs and how you have to have hearts yeah. It seems like his dad is a stand on stand. Out in the blue and might where is the doctor. The dances. In the blue. We'd like mommy and be like him hanging out on my way. It was as I mean you. All. Eat where I'm a key they don't Knoll. They heard about the journey but this hard road could be hear from somebody and use and so much. And tear them on the way and how difficult this journey is an August when you have children you never wanted to go through what you Gartner. But he's so. He's very talented if he sees you doing an accent. Evil doing into my embarrassment has only Jeffrey you can't just be speaking in Indian accent. Like the entire. You know you've got to like peeling back he's so good. Cell. And I am I am proud of this and. But I dis guess. Miller liberties he may be having lived up against its. Series because he he's he's and he's such a great talent to him viewed together. Preparing him all right now because rat right now it's. Young. William color it give you gotta gotta be precautions to it is is that as a teenager is also a little later spotlight and just. Curiously at minute dance not seeing something in it is among that bald little black Paula it it's geared for me to death especially Jeff because he's so joyful. And he will go. And he will hug a police officer of firemen. Until now have to explain to him Jeffrey some people won't like you because of the color of your scheme at that we again. In past and the whistle and that plane and with so many things happen and you know you see all the time and IE. I just pray the lord protect my silent. There it went why do how to teach him about this the cold part of the work cruel part of the war. And we read an amusement park of the day and you tack Ivan every. In you know and is locked him with different and he looked at myself like theory discussed it he just hatred in his eyes where's my baby and it it. It I was tomorrow I was so does considered. Jeffrey didn't eat just why he didn't know him. And it was. This is which and have to go out there. It's I don't know as a matter as women who have older. It all the time Hanway navigate this world must sign it scares me. I'm trying. Now I also want to talk to you because. Again you. Oh I didn't say. Legally it scares me I DC's Jeffrey you have to know who you are everybody's not going to like you. You know who you law and you walk away and you go it's their loss because I'm an amazing incredible bull. And they can say he's like its last may. Say as an easy eat it comes to you when it meets with. I'm always teaching about finding people who abuse and finding people that you click. In also teaching him look at people and hearts. Oh yeah. And one of those messages you. Sister. I love you with it and seeing it with came. Sisterhood because you are a part of this I feel very important group of black. Women net via the port its other and you do it feels strongly accurately we. Can you talk about that. Needs he received her around us aren't on the Hollywood walk of mania and you know very supportive of that but. Lonnie love you always yeah Ali. System that is if you can't do in now and stand for why it's important to its. Here's me when I hear women's around Atlanta because these openly these dissident it's scary for you because we need to limit to help us stay strong. You need women and so I'm very. Theory about beat my friends and I have to say knee seek camp they're both bridesmaids at my wedding. AF helped me through some of them most horrific moments of my life moments I was down. It was you know I remember one incident I had I was sick and I was grabbed my son's school and on and feel good Anas aren't gonna go to urgent care and I called him Whitley Niles. Client has Kim I don't know with the let me out if you like and beer she came liberalism he. Looked at it she sat with me. And I was so skier and Saddam was. Mostly Latin as he succumbed. And we got in there and basically I had taken Coxe here. And eight hits and effective means she was like you call me all the way from bay and the person out this week because you'd. That DC now since I feel like tiny island in my life. He Meese Iran was had an patient kind and he sees her show is essentially implement that he's gone. The new 911911. And we were disheartening in humans is encouraging me. Win. This is because you. It. Well. You need so yeah that's it in you share. Adding you share that and you make sure that you represented you stand up and stand out for your sister and I love seeing those things it's. Encouraging you know very encouraging to others. And I'm not in and time constraint at. I also talk about you taking care of yourself and you're eating healthy your sharing that narrative as well. How has been for you. Well I probably close a 130 days no sugar and it has changed my life. Is it easy absolutely not it's at me three weeks of weaning sugar is more addictive than crack at a Terry cocaine. And it's at three weeks of the series and like laying naked in a fetal position moaning. Coming off a ship because week it's in every me. And the but it's changed my life it has given me more energy more focus more clarity unable to do more things without the distraction I'm not a snappy. I'm not easy irritable with my son. It is you know sub girls feeling you know we get to lay. Often is and I still have those who lives like Alan of cheesecake magnanimous and painted Ethier did something. I know how lack deal and I feel girls like little in actions haven't just got things that. Does bother me they're gone and I drink more odds Ricans and exhorted its. It's like literary girl I've got a little might skier from different lack of that would not yet but like the toxins. Are getting less from by actor wider and limit all the time it's like tell you your skin will feel like a babies but it gets your skin gets hot it gets you get the elasticity. You start. When people say they don't know your age it's screw. And so I'm now live and now and that place was like. I'm eating the lay there not living to eat some literally trying to use them as fuel and it feels good. Or if elected chief William Mann an outcry in each trip and really not real. A plea disappeared. What you can do it and you learn it learn to cook you'd you'd come out would like beets and Brussels with you. Check it. B I'll let them pickled beets and I'll make you mean birth guard girl held good. Well I wouldn't you love is your any inning keep luncheon and that because I think that. People who are trying to get that I healthy kick to hear your recipes and you'd love in this without abatement warrant has helped us get their fixable. I'm. It isn't just how the exit. April lounge in life you feel better you need to do some humor purposely lie it's hard to do when you bog down local restaurant meet up blockage in arteries. You tired all the time and energy you something you're supposed to do is pull the change the world and some kind of way. And the way we eat can help you do. No they are and to break their press the law again everybody please Thursday you're gonna see this woman just. I do. I'm saying illegal gun apparently. You. Los Angeles this Friday I will be at the comedy union if you are in New York this winds up being a levity live the west not yet if you are in. And I stand. Siskel I'll be at cobb's comedy. Club in August oh just got a Mac instead Graham and see my schedule of events promising out of wood left in the. I appreciate that of course share is he so much for stopping by ABC radio and and leave his trial adult missing teen yeah. Whereas Kinsley.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.