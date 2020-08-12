‘THE SHOT: Race for the Vaccine’ premieres Monday at 10|9c on ABC

More
Go inside the race against time. What are the differences between the vaccines? When will it get to the public? ‘THE SHOT: Race for the Vaccine’ premieres Monday at 10|9c on ABC.
1:30 | 12/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘THE SHOT: Race for the Vaccine’ premieres Monday at 10|9c on ABC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:30","description":"Go inside the race against time. What are the differences between the vaccines? When will it get to the public? ‘THE SHOT: Race for the Vaccine’ premieres Monday at 10|9c on ABC.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"74593902","title":"‘THE SHOT: Race for the Vaccine’ premieres Monday at 10|9c on ABC","url":"/Entertainment/video/shot-race-vaccine-premieres-monday-109c-abc-74593902"}