Simone Biles wins gold in women's gymnastics all-around, Suni Lee takes bronze

Team USA's Simone Biles took gold in the individual all-around, while fellow American Suni Lee took bronze. ABC News' Ines de La Cuetara reports.

August 1, 2024

