Skateboarding dog shows off skills at skate park

More
French bulldog Sonya put her best paw forward as she showed off her skateboarding skills in Chelyabinsk, Russia.
3:00 | 02/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Skateboarding dog shows off skills at skate park
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"French bulldog Sonya put her best paw forward as she showed off her skateboarding skills in Chelyabinsk, Russia.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"68957637","title":"Skateboarding dog shows off skills at skate park","url":"/Entertainment/video/skateboarding-dog-shows-off-skills-skate-park-68957637"}