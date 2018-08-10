-
Now Playing: Pandemonium erupts at Lil Wayne concert, injuring at least 12
-
Now Playing: 'A Star Is Born,' 'Venom' both shine at the box office
-
Now Playing: Ben Affleck opens up about his alcohol addiction
-
Now Playing: Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino sentenced to 8 months in prison
-
Now Playing: Super fans turn out for first day of Comic Con in New York
-
Now Playing: Boyz II Men's Nathan Morris talks new DIY series, 'Hit Properties with Nathan Morris'
-
Now Playing: Dog nails expert dive on count of three
-
Now Playing: Mario discusses the release of his 5th studio album, 'Dancing Shadows'
-
Now Playing: NBA set to ban Kanye West's sneakers, report says
-
Now Playing: 'New York City Night' on 'DWTS' ends in 3-way tie
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
-
Now Playing: Macy Gray discusses upcoming release of her 10th studio album, 'Ruby'
-
Now Playing: Will Packer discusses his upcoming comedy 'Night School'
-
Now Playing: Fat Joe discusses his role in the upcoming comedy 'Night School'
-
Now Playing: Former 'Sesame Street' writer says Bert and Ernie are gay. The show says otherwise.
-
Now Playing: Bill Cosby's Walk of Fame star vandalized with the words 'Serial Rapist'
-
Now Playing: Former NFL running back Tiki Barber talks 2018 season and fantasy football
-
Now Playing: March 25, 1977: Burt Reynolds attempts to give relationship advice
-
Now Playing: Actor Burt Reynolds dead at 82
-
Now Playing: Carrie Underwood receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame