‘Superstar’ Whitney Houston grew up singing in the church alongside family: Part 1

More
Houston’s mother, Cissy Houston, was a member of the background singing group “Sweet Inspirations.” As a little girl, Houston sang with her mother and in the gospel choir at their church.
7:14 | 08/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘Superstar’ Whitney Houston grew up singing in the church alongside family: Part 1

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:14","description":"Houston’s mother, Cissy Houston, was a member of the background singing group “Sweet Inspirations.” As a little girl, Houston sang with her mother and in the gospel choir at their church.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"79413234","title":"‘Superstar’ Whitney Houston grew up singing in the church alongside family: Part 1","url":"/Entertainment/video/superstar-whitney-houston-grew-singing-church-alongside-family-79413234"}