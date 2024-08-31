Suspect charged in death of hockey player Johnny Gaudreau

A suspect was charged in the alleged drunk driving crash that killed Blue Jackets hockey star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. ABC News' Ike Ejiochi reports.

August 31, 2024

