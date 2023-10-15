Suzanne Somers, star of 'Three's Company' and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76

The actress and ThighMaster entrepreneur passed away at home while surrounded by her family in the early hours of Sunday, which was the eve of her 77th birthday, her longtime publicist said.

October 15, 2023

