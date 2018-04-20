Transcript for Swedish musician Avicii has died at 28

Well you may not know his name but you've probably heard his music being groundbreaking Swedish music producer and DJ known as a VHA. Has been found dead in Oman. Amaechi whose real name was Tim Burke going was well known among electronic dance music fans and the rare DJ who could sell out worldwide arena Taurus he won. Two and TV music awards one billboard music award and earned two Grammy nominations. At this point we do not have a cause of death but in the past verbally had suffered from acute pancreatitis in part due to excessive drinking it. Helen DJ Calvin Harris react to the news calling of Vijay beautiful sold due to get a thank temper and his beautiful melodies. Indeed she was just 28. Years old.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.