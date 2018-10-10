Transcript for Taylor Swift gets political at American Music Awards

The Paul starts with the history making night at the American music awards Taylor Swift got just started performing her son I did something that. Then she won four awards including artist of the year and favorite sport and during her acceptance speech. She echoed her recent political called action. You know Al I. Is the mid term elections under the CNN and I love you. Swift needs just three more American music awards to beat Michael Jackson's all time career record of 24. Carty meanwhile until lorries and she's getting rave reviews mostly from me for a helipad and a performance of her head highlight his. And it's from her upcoming movie called second act.

