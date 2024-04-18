Taylor Swift releasing new album

Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department" drops Friday at midnight. All week, she’s been sending fans on hunts for Easter eggs, from cryptic QR codes online to a pop-up in Los Angeles.

April 18, 2024

