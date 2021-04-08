Transcript for Team USA takes home gold in track, wrestling at the Olympics

Nineteen year old runner Sangamo is taking the goals for team US a becoming the first American to win gold in the 800 meter final since 1968. This is Tamara Mensa stock is now the first black woman to ever win Olympic gold in wrestling for the US. Let's bring in Kenneth Mullen in Tokyo for all the Olympic highlights can it. US track and field they seem to dominate at the Olympics and now we have I think well waiting winning gold. For the US in the 800 meter final first time in decades continue to say has he's doing pretty good right now. Follow their filling really get because much like we fought for gymnastics or swimming. Tina Fey dominant force also in track and field let's get to American Beauty McLaughlin. And the 400 metres she one goal -- broke her own records she smashed it her time with 51 point 5651. Seconds Diane fellow American Delilah Mohammed was right behind her winnings over the first athlete to win gold for team USA in tracking gold during the Olympics throw with discus thrower Valerie all menace and Diane we caught up with her the airport before she left Tokyo. I think parents and god you know I mean. Being on the Atlantic thinking it made such an honor her and there are so many incredible athletes and university and quality and that really picked. West. Bob. Mann how professional dancer turned Olympia and you've had a record Tokyo actually had a hold up from Tokyo she's doing pretty good. Also she credits or coach university of Texas Longhorns track and field. Coach. That he wanted Dianna for keeping her focus being right there for her he was with her at sea of Olympic Games just an incredible incredible performance by her and guess what Diane she let me hold her gold medal thing would have a fish. Us it was savage I guess you're not gonna win any gold medals in weightlifting Kenneth and that's all I'm no I hear wrestling each couple thick thick thick. So in two mere mention Scott became the first black woman to win Olympic gold for wrestling in the US she said she's behind your mom includes drug where their prize money I'm not sure is ever gonna cooler answered and that. I've got the significance of this when. A third. A historic. And a chimera and have to stop knows how big a deal this is she was very emotional as she walked around the Mac carrying that US flag and you've emotional right there the medal podium as was given incredible story born Chicago raised in Houston should get a wrestling after she said felt that she was bullied by a high school teammate. Mr. thought. Says she came close to quitting the sport when her father was killed in a car accident coming from one of her high school tournament but she didn't quit her mother was right there for her and that you mentioned she's going to use that prize money that olympians get for teen USA for winning goal 37000. Dollars he's gonna use some of that to buy her mama food truck due to her mom the good cook some good cook of barbecue. And guess what Diane she's a cafeteria and see. She didn't need mom barbecues. We can needed for her Kenneth have a so. After the 500 birds you're right. I could see them but to marry get NATO allies I'm Janet explaining to be had there for all and Kennedy US women's gymnastics they've left Tokyo there heading back to the US woman their parting thoughts. As they left these games. -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Okay well last night Enola eat you. And haven't seen on Hawaii. Your team finally. And you. Okay. You're like he can't you just maintaining easy to win so just kind of disease around here. Fed. And that was my day act copper from olympians I would hold up golden meadow what you do today. I'll leave that way I think NIC noted that you had few make me hungry now you on his pregnant woman some barbecue when you get home how about that came moments. I got you got you got me thinking cannon mountain in Tokyo Flores thanks so much can't they Kentucky friend. Thank. You Diane.

