'Ted Lasso' has people 'looking internally as opposed to externally'

ABC News' Phil Lipof sat down with Brendan Hunt, co-creator and actor on "Ted Lasso," about the show's mental health message, and the potential for spin-offs after the show wraps its final season.

March 17, 2023

