Tegan and Sara get candid in semi autobiographical novel 'Junior High'

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with indie pop duo Tegan and Sara about their new graphic novel "Tegan and Sara: Junior High" which touches on exploring their queer identity, sisterhood and growing up.

May 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live