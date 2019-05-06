Transcript for Thomas Rhett and Little Big Town talk CMT Music Awards

Me cared route with. Stereotypes and just razor. And emails. And actually I -- that. I think effective until of that. But most of the stereotypes were responsible for like producing and writing like twenty for care magic in a lot of that Vernon Martin record and so. There aren't comfortable days and Karen came in the written a song called don't threatening the gets almond. It was just like I was like hey do you think everybody else via onboard with this. And it was so fun being in the studio with gill in to watch W thing. It was hilarious and awesome sat down. But it lives of so fun so so honored to do a song these with these guys and girls their heroes of months. Estimates are opposed lot of movement faces there's cry there's confetti there's horn players like up on the deck and not our whole band all of us and just like energy there. It's. It's it's so I'm. Absolute. Crap. And now we'll once it. Meaning alcohol. And yet already it is a party we usually all that's about fifteen artists and the death and heart world. We violence. As deployment issue it's it's all about salmon it. You feel that all the way from the crowd of the people that are backstage that's what that's why we're here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.