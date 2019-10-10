Transcript for Thomas Rhett talks about getting ready for third daughter

Yeah there really really well we're all release. Never before had kids never really imagined that I would be this piece. With new normal. What was happening but. Mean walruses talk in the day well. And our laughter insanely chaotic and we never stopped going to see grown and we really feel right now but we're act of war. Peaceful spot Gergen. We don't call me crazy somehow. But we're really silent alarm for some reason she's went through his brightness and message. Just heard it yet so there surveys and it's. We're excited we're living through completely around Allison. And warehouse worker honestly she's not. And we're just we're just Fulton you know with a granite always touchy ones on the community remain but we've got you float around out here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.