Tik Talk: Dave Ogleton on being the 'king of dad jokes'

ABC News' Elizabeth Schulze speaks with content creator Dave Ogleton about being a "dadfluencer," parenting six children, and sharing his fatherly experiences online.

June 13, 2024

