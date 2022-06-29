Tik Talk: ‘Retirement House’ member says ‘I still feel like I’m 40’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with members of the “Retirement House,” a content house formed of retirees that try to uplift others through their platform on TikTok.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live