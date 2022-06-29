Tik Talk: Sara Echeagaray's journey from social media to television star

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with TikTok creator Sara Echeagaray about how the platform led to her being discovered as an actor for the and Disney+ series "Big Shot."

