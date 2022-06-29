Tik Talk: The tipsy bartender's top drink tips

ABC News' Kayna Whitworth spoke with Skyy John, known as @realtipsybarentender on TikTok, on his tips and tricks for making out-of-the-box drinks.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live