Tik Talk: Viral star says Bad Bunny ‘didn't change himself to gain all this success'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke to the TikTok star of the “Bad Bunny Bonnet Chronicles” Oludara Adeeyo about learning Spanish through Bad Bunny’s music.

