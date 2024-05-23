Timeline of the 2-year investigation into Live Nation that led to antitrust suit

The lawsuit accuses the company of creating a monopoly over the live entertainment market that has harmed music fans, artists and promoters through higher prices and frustrating consumer experiences.

May 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live