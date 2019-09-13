Today in History: Rapper Tupac Shakur died

On this day in 1996, rapper 2PAC died at a Las Vegas hospital six days after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting; he was 25.
This I've electric rebel. Revolutionary. To bring change.

