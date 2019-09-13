Plus, 'Project Runway' alums face off and design three outfits made entirely out of materials they found in the "GMA" prop closet.

Sept. 15, 1996: Remembering Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur was mourned in the Brooklyn, New York, church he attended as a boy, mourned by those who see him as a victim in a society where murder is the leading cause of death for young black men.