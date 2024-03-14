'Top Chef' stars turn up the heat in the show's 21st season

ABC News' Stephanie Ramos speaks with "Top Chef" host Kristen Kish and longtime judge Gail Simmons on what fans can expect from the new season, with a new host and new rules.

March 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live