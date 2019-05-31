Transcript for Toronto wins first NBA Finals game

I want to bring in ESPN in BA insider Brian wind roars with more. Right here actually on the court that's amazing. Obviously this finals is proving anything can happen in. How big of a surprise of that last night. Well wasn't that big a surprise your member this is the first time that the warriors had to start on the road in the finals. The raptors are coming off four straight wins in the last series that it was pandemonium in here. And you know the big surprise was a pass thus the outcome. This young kids only in his third season had the game of his life that the warriors really tried to slow down. The raptors star co Y letter they double team Tim all over the court. And they left ask us the octave a do damage and he did just that so. Whether that's a once in a serious situation or something we'll see over and over will probably determine how close this theory states. All right so the the warriors don't have cam and a rant. How big of a factor will that be going forward. Yet that was a huge sting that you could tell that they were missing you know stuff curry played pretty well last idea 34 points. Klay Thompson had twenty but they were missing that extra piece of firepower and the bad news for the warriors is terrain is not gonna play in game two. And he still has not been cleared to practice yet in coach Steve Kerr has made it clear he will not play until he can have a practice and recover so. That would mean game three at the earliest but. There's a possibility that a might not be until game four depending on how that leg feels and I'll just say. If the raptors repeat last night and gave up 20. It could get very interest in the amount of pressure that to rant may apply to the organization to get him out there as fast as possible. And Brian before we go I of course have to ask you. About two rates Mattel oxygen waiting for him because the other step Perry taxi you obviously he is a big if raptors super fans so. How it. Well you know he got into a little back and forth betray my green about five feet to my right last night right as he's come off the court. I think it's terrific for the NBA. The players all really respect them like traits were key respects their work. They have a little good natured trash talk the MBA told them hey you can stand in your seat in cheer. Please don't touch the code to touch the players he understands that he's gonna do that the officials came over last night gave a little talking to. Early in the game to remind him of the rules they don't want to have to thrown out but I will say this about Drake had been coming here. For games for over ten years Drake has been here a lot he is not a fair weather fan. He's been here is some of their worst moments after the fact he's able to celebrate with the rest of the city and one of their best moments I think is really cool and I think ultimately even the warriors players conservative. Seattle like it I like seeing him out there and the following guy just let me get your predictions for game two which she got. Bill I definitely think that we won't see as great of basketball from C outcome. And Marcus Saul who played one of his best games of the post season as well and co Y Leonard only took fourteen shots the warriors actually felt good about their defense. So I think you'll see the warriors bounced back to the strong when I think we're gonna have a close series the rest of the way here I think they'll start in Sunday's game to. All right Brian went north with ESPN thank you so much for joining us I appreciate it thank you.

