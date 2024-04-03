'Total Garbage' author Edward Humes on solutions to pollution crisis

ABC News' Phil Lipof speaks to Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Edward Humes about his new book, "Total Garbage: How We Can Fix Our Waste and Heal Our World," and ways to live greener.

April 3, 2024

