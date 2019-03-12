Transcript for Trisha Yearwood previews CMA Country Christmas

I have never had a quick change room in my life and I have one tonight. And I never done support NASA vehemence nervous about a mansion on theirs about the songs are hosting a nervous about the clothing change this. We know your team because there on the ship received a lot of app I've ever done this for so. But we're bring unit for hosting we're bringing and there's a lot of there's a lot of glitz there's a lot of sparkle. Chemical music wise water weakening your. We're doing. I'm opening with a medley. Which Emily side about and talked to Robert dean Tom Haynes directs a show about. Loving that whole production Emerson that Jennifer Nettles always did that I can't do I'm not gonna jump and a piano and dance I mean maybe a home but not on TV show. But I love that energy so he created this really cool opening number that is a production number with dancers but I don't have to dance. I have to sway back and event. Ounce on the side about that and then there's a collaboration with all the females on the show night it is in attempts of that is the thing I'm think I'm most important is tonight tonight the mine makers speakers there has been. Production. Oh I don't know I mean you know when your married tonight the biggest selling solo artists of all time you don't you just do you need. He just came.

