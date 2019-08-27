Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Transcript for Trisha Yearwood sings Frank Sinatra at the Ryman
{"duration":"0:40","description":"At the 2019 ACM Honors, Trisha Yearwood delivered an impromptu performance of Frank Sinatra's \"One for My Baby\" from her \"Let's Be Frank\" album.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"65221044","title":"Trisha Yearwood sings Frank Sinatra at the Ryman","url":"/Entertainment/video/trisha-yearwood-sings-frank-sinatra-ryman-65221044"}