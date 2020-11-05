The UFC returned for the 1st time since pandemic began

More
UFC President Dana White discussed how UFC 249 went and what steps his organization took to protect competitors.
3:21 | 05/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The UFC returned for the 1st time since pandemic began

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:21","description":"UFC President Dana White discussed how UFC 249 went and what steps his organization took to protect competitors.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"70619402","title":"The UFC returned for the 1st time since pandemic began","url":"/Entertainment/video/ufc-returned-1st-time-pandemic-began-70619402"}