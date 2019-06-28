Transcript for US women's team to take on France in quarterfinals

And guys we move on to the women's World Cup the US a sent to take on France today in parents and Adrian banker and is there. Adriana I want you to tell us about the game if you can't stand and they heats. I I've I really wouldn't like to stand the heat it might its choice we'd be air condition right now. That's not the choice for outside the stadium here in Paris France it's the quarterfinal a do or die match USA vs France whoever wins will go on to the semi finals in Leon. And the finals also be played only on as well which is about a two hour train right here from Paris. And that may get a rapid no co captain has been very vocal ahead of the game saying if the US doesn't win at all. But she will not be visiting the White House and president trump has obviously responded to this on Twitter a little volley between the two of them. The president kind of ending his comments saying the USA is doing great and for Iraq the note to lover pinot rather to not disrespect the flag. Covered pinot apologize later for using vulgarity and her remarks. But does it stand behind them saying that she is encouraging other soccer players. Not to visit the White House this team USA is able to pull a win here at the women's World Cup. Kimberly. Yes I'm gonna turn two our guest here right now for a second I want to bring in meteorologist Melissa Gregg then. And we have doctor Vanessa Cutler from our ABC news medical unit. Melissa first let's just give everyone the forecast in France and pairs because it is extremely hot yeah I hope a year in staying cool because many of all time temperature records have been broken all across your countries this week. And today France there at the worse in their heat wave so just this afternoon in France and. A 113. Degrees plus the all time hottest temperature ever recorded in the entire country of France and have been in today so it is just scorching marriage today parents has seen temperatures in the ninety's today heat index closed the 9293 degrees so that's the afternoon now the good notices is that kick off is around 9 PM Zdeno thing but. Just last night several French cities had their hot is not a flight on Iraq is not during the day so that's what's really concerning is though that even though it is later in the evening are going to miss that date most dangerous thing extreme party he later in the afternoon. Temperatures still be in the mid eighties for the kick off so fans are becoming the stadium they're gonna be hot it's still going to be hot and humid as they're getting there so they're already going to be dehydrated they get there and temperatures are gonna seem very warm. Manager in the game is flop wow OK so we're laughing a little bit but this could be a very serious in situation so. Doctor Cutler what are the risks of such extreme heat so irons so Kimberly the risks are very real. But heat related illnesses are preventable yes the key here of really is hydration and yes. And by the time you field thirsty. It's already too late you're already dehydrated. So I want and the science that hydration hydration hydration is key. Drink a lot drink but no water. Limit the alcohol limit the caffeine. And drink the water yes. And I am I know that you're talking about sun protection as well yes yes yes yes we know we have lots and lots of tours us pay Adam parents going to the game having fun. But sunburn is going to cause dehydration and so if you're out all day in the sun. Put on one of these puts it had that's good yeah. Rain in the forecast does going to be sunny all day long right into the starting to gain even a sense that's pretty laid bare silence agent in are you listening are you want to. Leave the girls. See it's okay hurt her I can be just drop but we hope she's staying hydrated is paying attention so guys thank you for joining us we appreciate it we hope though women's team is drinking their water as well definitely.

