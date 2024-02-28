Veselka owners show each person can make a difference in their new documentary

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with owners of the New York institution Veselka to discuss their new documentary that features their ongoing relief efforts for those suffering in Ukraine.

February 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live