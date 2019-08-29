Viola Davis to play Michelle Obama in new television series

The actress will star as the former first lady in a new anthology series called "First Ladies," which Davis is also set to executive produce.
Before we go bomb and not sure if you solve this news but Oscar award winning actress. Viola Davis has a new role she will be playing beat Michelle Obama in an upcoming showtime series called. First Lady is it's an anthology of America's first wives also including Betty Ford in Eleanor Roosevelt in my whole an obvious choice would not only that acting chops and UD but those signatures sculpted arms and not to mention. Viola Davis is reportedly one of the executive producers amazing right so I'm excited and so were all of you on Twitter. And one person was summing it up saying. About this show just put it all in my veins. That's that's pretty accurate we love it we're looking forward to it.

