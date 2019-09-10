Transcript for Walker County introduces debut single

It came when people. Loved the when he Camilla are small. And I. It sounds all of that no retelling and and that the evil aren't yeah. ET mark. Yeah and inspiring you don't hear any more so he can yeah. So yeah. And pay him home. He hangs. And that at least there yeah. So yeah hey listen yeah. He Hollywood evening yeah. Yeah. Yeah. I. Yeah yeah. Yeah. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.