Transcript for Weinstein 'despondent' as he faces sentencing

And today the day that Harvey Weinstein learns his fate the convicted rapists and former Hollywood producer faces up to 29 years in prison when he is sentenced here in New York. Both his victims are expected to give impact statements Weinsteins lawyers argue that he should serve no more than five years because of his age and poor health.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.