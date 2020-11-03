Weinstein 'despondent' as he faces sentencing

Harvey Weinstein is facing a minimum of probation and a maximum of four years in prison on the rape conviction, and between five and 25 years on the criminal sexual assault conviction.
0:18 | 03/11/20

And today the day that Harvey Weinstein learns his fate the convicted rapists and former Hollywood producer faces up to 29 years in prison when he is sentenced here in New York. Both his victims are expected to give impact statements Weinsteins lawyers argue that he should serve no more than five years because of his age and poor health.

