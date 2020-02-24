Transcript for Weinstein found guilty on 2 counts, not guilty on 3 others

Hello everyone I'm policy -- to new York and we are in Iraqi regular programming with breaking news there has been a verdict in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial he has been found guilty on two counts. I'm criminal sexual act assault. And guilty on rate in the third degree he's been found not guilty on two of the most serious charges which predatory sexual assault. And not guilty on brief. In the first degree I want to go right to aerial rush out who's been covering this case she's outside the courthouse forest right now. An area where it was this one for the prosecution. Where did an apology he did repeat your question. I do I just want it now there's a lot of noise that here I can imagine. Where was this one for the prosecution area. Well it it's a mixed bag here Paula for the prosecution for Harvey Weinstein. The execution was hoping to. Really portray him as editorial sex offender and here he's actually been acquitted on two of the most serious charges predatory sexual assault. The first count and the third count in this case but he has been convicted on that second charge of predatory of sexual. Acts of which outweighs predicated on the account of Miriam Kelly who testified that Weinstein assaulted her. Came in her to her Manhattan. A hotel room and and now we are hearing that. For the defense this is this is quite a mixed bag as well Paula. Yet we're still waiting to hear hardy Weinsteins reaction of the courthouse stand by area I'm gonna go right now. To Julio Juli brands meant a former prosecutor and Julie. This in no doubt is a huge victory for the prosecution Harvey Weinstein could face up to 25 years in prison yeah more he can actually face more in the recent raises because the judge can actually take both of those cases the rape in the third degree. And the criminal sexual act in the first degree and give him consecutive sentences if she chooses to so I think it's an incredible incredible victory for the prosecution but still those two serious charges the most serious charges predatory sex assault he faced two of those not guilty that is a victory in and of itself for his team in some senses -- India is on like you know this was an incredibly incredibly difficult case from the start for any of these counts and the fact that the jury was able to kind of get below kind of song that they areas that. Work confusing for them and find him guilty on both meaning callais. And the other unidentified accuser is amazing. Mom it's interesting that they did not find and a balanced she or. Credible enough to find him guilty of the predatory act. As many who heard her testimony said that she seemed incredibly. Credible and unimpeachable with her testimony want to bring in Dan Abrams our legal analyst Dan out first informed and foremost I just wanna get your reaction to the verdict. Earlier on the office. Did you hear me Paula Harris here actually get your reaction to the verdict. I want to. Okay we're gonna head back today and lot of moving parts here. I'm Julie would want you to do just kind of peeled back the layers char ass out of his this this was a very confusing case there were five counts. One unit named accuser another unnamed accuser and then there were four women that were brought in the fold to give the testimony are but the most important. They need to take from this is what. So I you know if we want to break it down into the top counts for predatory sexual assault we know that obviously there was Mimi callais would meet an accusation regarding Harvey Weinstein we know that there was an unnamed accuser also who also testified. Both of them continue to have a relationship with Harvey Weinstein afterwards. And so the prosecution felt and we all felt that it is going to be an incredible uphill battle he had terms of trying to get a jury to understand. That rape victims do not all come this same shape and size as me and this really is a testament to the need to movement that we are viewing things very differently than we did before and it will be interesting how this impacts LA as well again this really start of the need to movement these accusations were started coming. Coming out against Harvey Weinstein and 2017. Let's go back to area L at the courthouse in in the area. What do you make of the jury of course through this curve ball to the judge on Friday asking if they tend. Basically he hung on to the more serious charge as an they had a unanimous decision what do you make about their decisions today based on where they were Friday and how far they've come we know that. Deliberate and mark. Five days and lessen its yield up dozens and dozens of witnesses so what do you make about the change that they had today. While this is an eighteen hour deliberation Paula and it what it threw everybody for a tale into a tailspin. On Friday when the jury came back with that ominous note saying that they. May be deadlocked on the two most serious charges and and that is appeared to come to fruition it was perhaps some kind of foreshadowing. In that situation and again as I mentioned before this is definitely a mixed bag for the defense what we're finding out you know from inside a courtroom just after this was happening. What is that guy in this is a somber environment that both the defense and the prosecution kind of sat there silently as swarms of police came into that courtroom and surrounded the the area you can imagine with this high profile of a trial. This is something that's of high. Of course everyone waiting just. He himself will react to this but but initially swarmed by the police inside of the courtroom Paula Barre area of thank you again and you're just. Joining us Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty and criminal sex act assault. Rape and a third degree but not guilty on two of the more serious a charges which for predatory sexual assault and then rape in the first degree want to bring back and Dan Abrams. Dan I just do your your reaction to the city as aerial dissent is kind of a mixed bag and we're hearing that the mood in the room this summer there's no. Neither of the door and it didn't neither side really got what they wanna so what do you make of apple look. I think that this is a win for prosecutors. Huard is Julie Wright Edelman was saying a moment ago. This was a difficult legal case I think some of us who are watching this from the outside. Are looking at all the magazine cover where we see your dozens of women were making these accusations insane yourself. How could it not be that Harvey Weinstein and be convicted. The problem is this was a case about two people. Just two people with limited amounts of evidence that these jurors were gonna here not about the dozens of women. And so these jurors had to focus on these two cases in particular and both of them had issues. And so the fact that the prosecutors were able to get a conviction here no new convictions I think has to be seen as a win for these prosecutors. No they didn't get the most serious charge. Which would put him away for longer right but yes they got a conviction and yet he's also facing charges in Los Angeles now still as well. Yet and you you bring up a good point many the other claims were outside the bounds of the statute of limitations do we have any idea if he's going to be out on bond. Or he's going to be taken into custody immediately. I wouldn't think that he be taken into custody immediately. You know that might be something Julie could address better than me I don't I don't expect that that would happen right now. I think there'd probably be a hearing on not before that was decidedly secular because he was not convicted of the more serious now. Before I throat Everton Julie Dan what you just mentioned the case at a trial that he's facing in Los Angeles what do you tell us about that. We'll look at it I think that was that sort of changed the entire dynamic here which is everything rested on this New York case before. Everything with the guard Harvey Weinstein seemed to be make or break as to what happens in this New York case and then as this case was starting. Yeah Harvey Weinstein was indicted in Los Angeles. And so suddenly that means. That if Harvey Weinstein does go to prison here which I expect he will. He would then serve that time and then face a trial in Los Angeles. So so this is not the end of it and I think that when people are looking at the macro picture of this the broader sort of what happens to Harvey Weinstein now. I'll was their justice. That the Los Angeles case becomes just another piece here which says it's not all about. How much time he gets or doesn't get in New York it's not all about what he convicted of the most serious charge or some of the lesser charges. It means he's been convicted here and he's facing additional. Counts in Los Harry dancing Q and in Julie just and just getting some collar about what happened in the courtroom cameras were allowed but I'm reading that. The mood was somber nobody got what they wanted Weinstein with his back to the gallery is quietly conferring with a set of very subdued defense attorneys. So what's next for him will he be immediately taken into custody so. You know I don't have the answer my guess is that he Welsh he and I'm not always right but most defendants once they are convicted especially of a violent crimes such as this where they're facing a maximum 25 years. 25 years which is in this case. Will be put in an angry man because now he has the biggest motive. To not come back I'm he's been convicted by a jury of his peers once that happens there's going to be the victims that are going to want to speak. On their pointy given note asked that is could allow them to speak at the sentence saying he and at that sentencing judge is gonna hear from them he's gonna hear from the defense. He may hear from the defendant I don't think Sally and he will make a decision as to what you. Appropriate sentences for Harvey Weinstein staircase but he's looking at life in prison he is not he is looking at 25 years. On the on the criminal sexual abuse act and he's looking at up to four years on the rape in the third degree. He can get consecutive which means he could aid. Get 29 years but he could go lower I think the judge is gonna have a lot of decisions to make in terms of weighing all the witnesses that testified and balancing the fact that. Partly why hasn't had never been arrested before but these accusations go back along. And Harry 1967. Years old bank and looking like he may not get out until he's in his nineties Julie thank you so much for your analysis thanks to Dan. DC area rash after his outside the courthouse forest again just. Another recap Harvey Weinstein found guilty on two counts not guilty on three counts including. The most serious charges predatory sexual assault which carried up to 25 years possible life in prison. A reminder that we'll have much more on ABC news live right now and a full wrap up. On world news tonight with David Muir on Paula fares to new York and when I'll go back to your regular scheduled programming thank you.

