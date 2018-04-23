Transcript for White Sox pitcher suffers brain hemorrhage during game

The Chicago White Sox play Seattle tonight but baseball is likely the furthest thing from the players' minds the team is still hoping for good news about pitcher Danny far core. 31 year old collapsed Friday during a game after brain and terrorism ruptured this morning we're learning more about his condition. Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny far chorus. Fighting for his life in a Chicago hospital after suffering a brain hemorrhage park or had just finished throwing fifteen pitches when he collapsed in a Doug Collins. You could see paramedics and teammates who run to help. Quickly carrying the 31 year old out and rushing him to the hospital. When he left here he had a strong heartbeat. The bolts and breathing well and the Yankees commander major in the big box. The team now says he suffered a ruptured and you risen and is undergoing multiple surgeries peaceful. When it comes someone. That is as family and lives. He's a brother verse his teammates showed their support wearing parked cars number 43 on their apps. And even hanging his Jersey in the bullpen an estimated six million people in the United States have a brain and you risen every year. 30000 of which actually experience a rupture this is a surge. Goal emergency to patient goes into the emergency room they get a cat scan of their brain to find out where the bleeding is and they go rates in the OR. To try to stop the bleeding either with the click our coil. And a cleaning out of me to relieve some of the pressure that's built up quite. The next hours and days are critical for anyone dealing with this type of situation. Our car has a wife and three children has Stanley has asked for privacy as he tries to recover.

