Transcript for Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown begin to have relationship problems: Part 4

Houston: I did the career thing, and I, you know, went on and I toured, and I made records and the whole thing, and then I just took time out for me, you know, and found out what I wanted, and I got it. Walters: Think this marriage is going to last and last? Oh, yeah. Definitely. As long as we're here. Till the end of time, however long that is. Definitely. I would say the man she married was a mistake. We married each other because we loved each other, we were in love with each other, and we wanted to spend our lives together and have a family. It was at some indeterminate point when she's touring for "The Bodyguard," afterwards, that things do seem to go sideways somehow. I saw the love, I saw the attraction, and I totally disagreed, and nothing would change my mind about that. Everything just got more and more complicated with her, everything that was going on in her life. Whitney was, like, nonstop. Like a racehorse, just going and going and going and going and going, especially a new mom. Boom. You've got to be in Germany. Boom. You've got to be in Japan. Boom. Love: "Now I don't even have a life. Now I'm just working. I'm going from one gig to another." And it really does take a toll on you. It's physically draining. Every night was different, but every night, she was singing her heart out. She was giving everything. You know, you realize that you have to entertain folks, you know? And although it is a burst of energy, when you come off, you're kind of like, whew. Winans: And there were times that she got tired and just said, "You know what? I'm just going to walk away from all of it," you know? And in that, sometimes she started missing some of the concerts. There are other explanations, as well, that are given for everything that she went through -- that her marriage suffered because she was so successful. I think it was really, really hard because she was Whitney Houston, he was Bobby Brown, and then it became, he was married to Whitney Houston. That's difficult for a man. Whenever there was a camera rolling, he was trying to be in the shot. And, I mean, the star of that documentary was Whitney Houston. He's not getting the record deals he was before. He's not touring as much and getting the same kind of money. Winans: Everybody has marital problems. It's just, she's Whitney Houston, and so it's going to be magnified. It's going to be splattered all over the place. And the question that will always be speculated about is to what degree her downward spiral was influenced by his presence in her life. Me and drugs, we're not friends. We're not friends at all. I used to smoke a lot of marijuana. A lot. Winans: At the same time, she became defiant. She didn't care what people thought. She didn't care what people saw. "This is my decision. That's it." It was hard to watch. I was there, and I could see things that I didn't really like. I'm the type of person that, I'm a very high-, high-, high-strung person. Every now and then, you know, I smoke a joint. Every now and then, you know? It's not an everyday thing. It's maybe every otherday. And it's hard, because we're rock-and-rollers, man. You know? That's the life we live in. Yeah. You know? Walters: Thousands of people screaming, cheering. What's it like? It's a big rush, I can tell you that. You know, when you get on stage and you're giving, you're giving, and people are -- they're taking it in, then they're giving it back to you, and you feelhat thing, and it's like, "Whoa." That electricity, that thing that you just can't quite explain sometimes. Light: You cannot imagine that immediate drop between tens of thousands of people screaming for you, standing and screaming for more, and two minutes later, you're in the back of a car by yourself. People turn to other stuff, whether it's sex or drugs or whatever it is, to just try to hold that feeling for a few minutes longer. And there's nothing -- there's nothing comparable to it. There just isn't. Reporter: Whitney Houston has gone into drug rehab. She has admitted to drug problems in the past, but said she's gotten past them. We'll talk about her in rehab, ahead. She talked to me about the pressures of this business and media and fame and what it could do. Reporter #2: He's been called Bad Boy Bobby and Whitney Houston's husband. Now a jury calls him guilty. Everybody in your business. Everybody wants this from you, wants that from you. That can be very straining on someone's life and someone's mind and someone's spirit. Whitney Houston wanted to be loved. She did not feel loved. She was so lonely. You can go down a list of famous people, famous stars whose -- who fame becomes a trap for, a prison. Houston: Bobbi Kristina and I have a great relationship. We really do, and I'm very, very proud of that. To watch her grow up and to handle herself is amazing. It made me feel really good to know that she would miss me and love me as much as I missed and loved her.

