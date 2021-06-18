Women of hip-hop are on the frontline of culture, giving an authentic voice: Part 6

Women within the industry reflect on how they&rsquo;ve used the mic to share resilience and life lessons. Through spoken word, MC Lyte and others pay homage to the contributions of the women in hip-hop.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live