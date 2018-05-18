Two words from Michael Keaton leave college grads cheering

More
Two words from Michael Keaton leave college grads cheering The actor delivered a commencement speech at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio.
0:25 | 05/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Two words from Michael Keaton leave college grads cheering

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55260483,"title":"Two words from Michael Keaton leave college grads cheering","duration":"0:25","description":"Two words from Michael Keaton leave college grads cheering The actor delivered a commencement speech at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio.","url":"/Entertainment/video/words-michael-keaton-leave-college-grads-cheering-55260483","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.