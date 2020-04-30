Transcript for Wyclef Jean on what inspired him to write a song of hope during the pandemic

While quarantining at home, my next guest was inspired to write what he calls a song of hope and he's here to tell us all about it. We are so happy and honored to have with us grammy award winning musician wyclef Jean. Wyclef, thanks for being with us today. Thank you for having me with y'all today. Well, I love the name of your song. It's called "Distance" because it certainly speaks to the times. It talks about how we can be separated but still mentally close. Was there a specific moment when the lyrics just started to flow for you? Well, my wife lost her uncle. I lost my uncle due to the virus. My best friend lost his mom, and three days later lost his father. So this has been front and center for us. At times, keep in mind that the funerals is different when you lose somebody to the virus, and so the idea of the song of distance is to just say no matter -- the separation could not stop us, you know what I mean, like we still could be together. At the same time it's a tribute to -- in the song I say heros in the front line working overtime. Also, everyone that's out there while we're actually in our house being quarantined, they're putting themselves on the front line. This is a song for them as well. It's a beautiful message and so we can't wait to hear you sing it so I'm going to let you take it from here. Wyclef Jean with "Distance." yeah, yeah even with the distance I feel so near, yeah, yeah, yeah even with the separation of space you'll be right here, yeah, yeah, yeah dress like fashion week got nowhere to go runways in my closet, internet's the show heros on the front line working overtime fear over courage when they cross that line who's to say it is not in a time like this that we've been chosen to get closer to one another even with the distance, yeah, yeah, yeah I feel so near even with the separation of space you'll be right here, yeah, yeah, yeah we're six degrees apart, closer than we've ever been the stadium is empty, it's the living room we in someone tell the landlord hear my cry we all wear the mask now, fear as a disguise but who's to say it is not in a time like this that we've been chosen to get closer to one another even with the distance, yeah, yeah, yeah, I feel so near even with the separation of space you'll be right here yeah, yeah, yeah even with the distance Whoo, what a song of hope. Thank you so much, wyclef Jean, for sharing that with us. Stay well, stay safe.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.