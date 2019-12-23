Transcript for The Year 2019: Kevin Hart, Taylor Swift and other celebrity drama

Now, celebrity drama with Amy robach. If celebrity drama had a poster boy in 2019, it would be Kevin hart. Kevin hart. Kevin hart. Kevin hart. The host of this year's oscars will be no one. The actor and comedian began the year as the man who had just stepped down from hosting the oscars when homophobic posts from 2011 resurfaced. He wanted to be the Oscar host, he was excited about it, then someone dredged up a tweet. The next day, hart apologized for "Insensitive words" from his past and announced he was quitting the host job so he wouldn't be "A distraction." We grow, and we learn, and that's exactly what Kevin did. But hart's increasingly defensive public statements continued to leave many dissatisfied. See, I'm done with it. It gets no more energy from me. I'm a little upset 'cause I know who I am. Let's just move on. The biggest mistake he made -- when you apologize, you need to be as real as you can be about it. That was Kevin hart's problem. He didn't apologize earnestly. I think people like Kevin hart are discovering everybody has a past and a present that is constantly challenging the kind of traditional career they want to have. But that wasn't hart's only drama this year. The car is pretty totaled. The door is smashed in. Stay calm, help's coming. In September, the star was a passenger in a horrific car crash, hospitalized with a fractured back. This is the first time we're hearing from the actor since that dramatic crash. He documented his painful recovery on social media. After my accident I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective. Kevin hart had a rocky year. So let's see him come back. He's a funny man. He's a family man. I want to see Kevin hart win. And he did, with a number one hit movie to end his year. You got to have eyes in the back of your head. What in the Sam hill just happened to him? From a funny man to a feud, this was the year the biggest pop star in music declared war against a music executive named scooter Braun. The toxic male privilege in our industry is people saying, "But he's always been nice to me" when I'm raising valid concerns about artists' rights to own their music. In a very public spat over the rights of her classic hits, the best revenge -- her seventh album "Lover" on her new record label, not owned by Braun, went number one. I'm the only one of me baby that's the fun of me From pop princess to a duke and duchess, newlyweds prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their share of highs and lows this year. Every day there's another story about how, like, no one's talking to Meghan and Harry. The entire world is commenting on your life. It has to be hard. I'm getting stressed out just thinking about it, the poor young lady. My British friends said to me, "I'm sure he's great, but you shouldn't do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life." Prince Harry, the son of a princess killed while being pursued by Paparazzi, opened up to itv's Tom Bradby about his new family's struggles. I will always protect my family. I will not be bullied into -- into playing a game that killed my mom. And in a remarkably honest moment, the new duchess revealed her struggles dealing with the pressure. When you have a newborn, you know, it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes. That she answered that so vulnerably, it doesn't mean that she's ungrateful, it's just being a real human and saying that sometimes life's hard. From royal blues to varsity blues. Expect jail time. That was the warning of sorts from the lead prosecutor to Lori Loughlin and the other parents caught up in the varsity blues scandal. This year, two actresses caught up in the biggest college admissions scam in U.S. History. Lori Loughlin from "Full house," and emmy-winning actress felicity Huffman. They had celebrity, they had money. Why be involved in something like that? Huffman pled guilty to paying $15,000 to have her daughter's S.A.T. Scores rigged. Coincidentally, the same amount her "Desperate housewives" character used to bribe a school official. A generous donation will ensure our kids beat them out. How generous? $15,000. These people are so rich that if their kid didn't go to college, they'd be fine. I say put the parents in jail until the kid gets a perfect score on the S.A.T. Huffman served 11 days in jail, and suffered the withering fashion commentary of convicted felon and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart. She should style her outfit a little bit better. She looked pretty shlumpy. It was just so funny to me that they were like, "Oh, my god. Felicity Huffman looks tired and sad in prison. How dare she?" No one looks good in prison, not even Martha. Loughlin and her husband, designer Massimo gianulli, pleading not guilty. They're accused of paying a half million dollars in bribes and fees to get their two daughters into usc by having them pose as elite athletes. Aunt Becky from "Full house" allegedly spends half a million dollars so a guy will pretend her daughters are good at boats. The actresses taking incoming wrath from late night comics. In their defense I'm pretty sure they knew all the words to "Row, row, row your boat." In a December court filing, the couple claims they didn't know the money they paid to a college admissions consultant, Rick singer, would be used as bribes. If she had pled early on, she probably would have gotten four to six months. Let me tell you something, these cases never get better at trial. If she's convicted, she probably would get something more like two to three years. The plays in jail are going to be so amazing. Let's put on the best show we

