The Year 2022: The high-profile 2022 legal decisions that reshaped American lives

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and the high-profile case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was decided: a look at the legal stories that reshaped lives and drove dialogue this year.

December 27, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live