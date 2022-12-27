The Year 2022: Joe Biden's 2nd year in office, inflation and divisive midterms

George Stephanopoulos recaps the stories that defined politics in 2022, from the January 6th hearings and the ousting of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, to the midterm elections.

December 27, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live