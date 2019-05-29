A 4-year-old's hot take on new hit film 'Aladdin'

The little girl exclaimed that Princess Jasmine should "just go by herself" to see the world instead of waiting for Aladdin.
1:01 | 05/29/19

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for A 4-year-old's hot take on new hit film 'Aladdin'
Who fed the need a prince to show you the world in the fourth missed four year old that you see right here this four year old reaction to the new Aladdin movie. It's priceless and well you just have to see for yourself to take a listen. You know she shouldn't wait for the boy. Go away about it. Did well wouldn't go to go see the world don't. It. Aaron. Yeah she should wait for the boy to take her. Began weren't. Kayak. Oh. And she sent an all win her legs crossed and I absolutely loved it. And a mailing are behind us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

