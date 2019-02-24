1st black woman to win an Oscar in production design opens up backstage

More
"I want all the young women of color ... to be able to now stand on my shoulders," Hannah Beachler told "GMA" after her big win."
0:34 | 02/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1st black woman to win an Oscar in production design opens up backstage
When it. I want. I want on my own. Women of color and could be even healthy and not much. I have stood on some heat sooners. I wouldn't. Back out. For community yeah. Okay. Turning to yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61289482,"title":"1st black woman to win an Oscar in production design opens up backstage","duration":"0:34","description":"\"I want all the young women of color ... to be able to now stand on my shoulders,\" Hannah Beachler told \"GMA\" after her big win.\"","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/1st-black-woman-win-oscar-production-design-opens-61289482","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.