Transcript for 'The View' co-host on Meghan McCain's return, 'fiery' season

She has written a new children's book called "Who will I be?" I shouldn't lie when I introduce someone. You're not a new member of our ABC family. I'm an oldie. I booked everybody's cars. I made sure everybody showed up on time. It's surreal to be back and to be on the other side of the camera. I have a whole different respect for how a show gets put on working on the other side, and to be talking about a book and being on "The view," I feel very lucky. "The view" is quite the show. It is. It is. I will say it has not been a slow season. There is -- every day there is something new to talk about. There are things you're not comfortable talking to your husband about, that you have to talk about on that show. I sit right next to whoopi and joy. Is it true you were talking about your parents' sex life on "The view"? George, you really brought that up. My parents have a wonderful marriage, and yeah. You go there. You talk about those really intimate things, and that's what the show is originally supposed to be about. Women of all backgrounds and ages and opinions and that's what we do. We go out there, and I think there is someone for everyone at that table. No question about that. Including one of your best friends. I mean how lucky I am. I get to go to work to do what I am, but also with one of my closest friends in the world, Meghan. We always laugh. We say I'm the good cop. She is the bad cop. We learn from each other. She is one of the strongest people I know, and we missed her that first month and a half and she is back, and if you watch the show, you will see. It is fiery. It is fun, and I learn something from everyone at that table every day. You sure do. Let's talk about your book. You have a young daughter at home now. It has been quite a year. I have a golden retriever, an almost 1-year-old daughter and a new job. It's been a whirlwind of a year. This book, it was inspired really when I got pregnant, and as every soon-to-be mom has gone through, you get this anxiety of what world am I going to raise my child in? How will I teach them the values I was raised with? I was raised on service. My parents said, do something with your life that helps other people. I came up with the story and it's for my own daughter, and hopefully for everyone else out there to teach kids the importance of giving back, and to live in a community where -- I love hearing about your mother before you went to bed. She would tuck me in and ask, what did you do today to make someone else's life a little better, and I keep that with me to this day. I don't always win every day, but I do my best. And you're sharing it. And, you know, in a world that's so divided right now in this country, and a bit self-absorbed at times with reality TV, we have to get back to what made this country so good, and it is the idea of selflessness and service, and my brothers are out serving this country and that's what I think about every single day. It's going to be available tomorrow. Abby, thanks for coming in, and you can see Abby every morning on "The view" right here on ABC.

