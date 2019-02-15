Transcript for Alexis Ohanian reveals what makes his marriage to Serena Williams work

We move on to our "Gma" cover story. It's seeks of a successful marriage from the husband of Serena Williams. Alexis Ohanian is also the co-founder of Reddit and he says it's all about focusing on the simpler things. Erielle reshef here with the story. Hey, erielle. Reporter: "Glamour" magazine named him the best husband of the year. Pretty big title. Now Alexis Ohanian is penning a Valentine's day letter about going big for the one you know revealing what makes his marriage to Serena relationship goals. This morning, Alexis Ohanian spilling his recipe for romance with tennis superstar wife Serena Williams. In an open letter in the Valentine's edition of "Glamour" magazine the new dad to the couple's 1-year-old daughter Olympia saying his secret to relationship success is simple. You have to show up. You have to be supportive. These are the things that matter. One of the reasons that "Glamour" wanted to go to Alexis for this essay for Valentine's day is because he is being held up as an example of what a husband should look like. Reporter: Admitting he is 'not above grand gestures. There were these billboards. This video montage boasting Serena's accomplishments and an extravagant trip to Italy. I've done a few things you may have seen on social media. Things that have gotten me plenty of teasing from my friends as well as other husbands on the internet who have said I'm making them look bad. The glamour mag father of the year son of immigranting credits his parents for paving the way. My parents were partners in the truest sense, he says, by watching them up close I learned what it means to be supportive, how to make compromises without sacrificing yourself and how to show up in the ways that matter. Being married to the G.O.A.T., the greatest of all time as the internet entrepreneur afebz nationally refers to her as. They rely on technology to stay in sync. I brought Google calendar into her world so we could see ocho other's schedules. A day without facetime is rough when you've been away from each other for two weeks. It's about priorities. A full 50% of men expect their career to take precedence offer their wife's. If you need to make more money than your partner to have confidence there's something more going on under the hood. There is a story of a successful man that can cheerlead a successful woman and it is what many, many women want out there. This is such an empowering letter. Alexis says the real scoop going big at home would never go viral although the irony is now this has gone viral it's a simple family tradition. He makes Serena breakfast every Sunday morning and the two lounge around with their daughter. Here's the catch, no phones allowed. Michael.

