Transcript for Alyssa Milano says accountability is 'at the heart' of #MeToo

Accountability. Is at the heart of this athletic he. I think accountability is at artists I think because. We have been. Silenced for so long. And just had to accept a certain level of harassment adds that in a warm. I think being able to rise up and use our voices. Not whisper it anymore not feel shame. And to you to vocalize. And do something about it at least eight. Women have to support each other and that's there's no question. Women have to support management's. There's no question. Men have to support women in this there's no question. And when you think I'm out how we are protective and every other capacity of our. Of art elite just existence. I mean I don't think I've ever if I was with a group of girlfriends. And I had to use the restroom. Someone would come with me. Right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.