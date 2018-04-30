Transcript for Former 'American Idol' champ Ruben Studdard recaps last night's episode

heating up on "American idol." We're down to seven contestants after last night's disney-themed show where viewers voted live coast to coast for the first time ever. We're going to chat with former champ Ruben Studdard in a moment but first here's a recap. For the first time in TV history, viewers could watch "American idol," vote for their favorites with the results revealed in realtime in each time zone. ??? When you wish upon a star ??? Reporter: It was the first ever Disney night on "American idol" with coaching from Disney legend idina Menzel. Queen Elsa approves of you, darling. Reporter: The top ten bringing the magic back to the stage for the first time of live voting. But it was the boys that really brought the heat. Dennis Lorenzo with his soulful rendition of an Elton John classic. ?????? You always knock it out of the park for me. Great job. Reporter: Ada vox bringing the judges to their feet with her wild performance. You have to know you are a movement unto yourself. I am telling you. Reporter: But after millions of vote as cross all time Zones -- Michael. Reporter: Judges shocked. Saying good-bye to Ada. Seven contestants now one step closer to being the next American idol. Ruben Studdard is here with us. Good morning, man. Good morning, sir. How are you? I'm good. We'll get right to it. Okay. Who stood out the pose to you last night. Last night to me I think catie turner was really good. I really love her vocals and love Michael J. Woodard and love Caleb a lot. The low tones and richness of his voice, those three stood out. Dennis was good, of course, but those three stood out. You know a lot about richness of voice because you've heard me sing but I'm not going to sing. But doing things differently this year. Absolutely. When you were on the show, after you performed, you had to wait a day to find out if you're going to be eliminated or not. They're finding out, you know, immediately that night. Would you prefer to wait a day or would you prefer to know immediately. I'd much rather wait a day and gives you an opportunity to be around the people you've grown close too. Everything changes and it works well for them but I would have preferred to be in the idol mansion an extra day. Enjoy yourself a little bit more. Absolutely. Down to seven contestants. You've been through it. What advice do you? The advice I have, keep doing their thing, man, you know, they have a couple of weeks left but they have to, you know, bring their "A" game every single week. You only have one opportunity to make new fans. Last night Ada, Michelle and Dennis were all eliminated and all went home and what advice do you have for them to move forward from here. I think they should stay focused. A lot of people have been on "American idol" that didn't win that have done well for themselves and made careers out of the opportunities they had of being in front of America. Keep working on their craft and they'll be fine. That's one thing you have done. You continue to work on your craft and were compared to Luther vandross. You put out an album sank singing all of his songs. Absolutely, man. It's been a long time coming. Why now? My mom has been on my case about doing -- my mom was the bigger Luther vandross fan so clap for her. So we're doing it now. Everybody is loving it. They're receiving it well. My mom was right so I should have done it a long time ago. Momma is always right. Always, always. Now you're admitting it on national TV. You know I'll never live it down. Right. So you're on tour now. It's going well. We did -- Thank you. Halfway through a 28-city tour. Ruben sings Luther if you haven't had an opportunity to see it go to rubenstuddard.com. Check it out. I love Ruben sings Luther. ??? Woo, woo, woo ??? keep my day job. Keep your day job. I appreciate your support. All right, Ruben, thank you very much for being here. "Idol" live coast to coast again next Sunday 8 am earn, 5:00 pacific right here on ABC. Coming up powerhouse pop duo

