Transcript for Amy Schumer announces she's pregnant in Instagram post

Got a little pop action for you. After borrowing George's bugatti there we begin with some happy news from Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer. Amy is pregnant. Yeah. The comedian broke the news with a little humor starting with this image posted on Instagram of her head and her husband's head paved on top of prince Harry and Meghan Markle's body so, yeah, of course we know the prince and duchess, they are expecting and the caption, Amy sent fans to her friend Jessica yellin's Instagram page and at the bottom of the midterm elections are, Amy Schuman pregnant. I'm pregnant, Amy Schumer. I'm going to read it right. So she made excerpts for that. It was a little berry but we found it. Amy and Chris were married eight months ago in malibu, California, and congratulations to them. So we'll see when they welcome that new baby boy or baby girl. Now to Chris Hemsworth doing something your parents told you never to do. Of course, he is a superhero so it's okay to pick up a hitchhiker. Fortunately the "Thor" found a nice one and shared it on Instagram. He and his friend, his personal trainer picking up this stranger on their way to surf at Byron bay. Hemsworth write, picked up a you hitchhiker. Wasn't a serial killer which we were stoked about. Nope, not a serial killer, discuss awe musician named Scott looking for a ride from the Brisbane airport and guess what, Chris took him on his first helicopter ride. That's how Chris gets there. They saw dolphins. He's like -- You know how many people will be standing on that road right now. Dude, he was just ready. Oh, yeah, I'll give you awe ride. I'll give you a lift. So, yeah, went the extra mile literally. Finally a musical donkey. Yes, you heard it right here, folks. I just said donkey. Check her out. ?????? ?????? just sounds like me warming up. Harriet is doing her best impersonation of an opera singer. ?????? I love that. Hitting a high note there apparently she likes to serenade passers by in Ireland. The man regularly visits Harriet with treats. That's why she's singing for her supper, robin. Uh-huh and doing it well,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.